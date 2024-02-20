“I have been a huge fan of Telugu cinema!”, says Web’s Biggest Female Star Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh is a renowned name in the world of Indian content and is considered one of the most memorable characters. She has worked across various mediums and has established herself as a prominent name in the world of entertainment. Her success as an actress has led to a massive fan following, and she has also positioned herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of brands and filmmakers.

In a recent interview, Barkha Singh was asked about her interest in language-agnostic content and the actress responded by saying, “I was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and I keep going there very often. I have been a huge fan of Telugu cinema! They are a perfect blend of action, masala entertainers… something that really excites me.”

When asked if she would like to be a part of films and shows coming from the South industry, she adds, “Absolutely! After exploring different genres across the Hindi industry, I would love to be a part of South and Pan-Indian films and shows. With the kind of entertaining, thrilling content coming from there, I aspire to explore content across the Tamil and Telugu industry.”

With a pipeline of projects on the way, Barkha Singh was asked if she has been in talks already and the actress said, “I have a few scripts coming in from the industry but I am yet to find a story that I would like to be a part of, with the right mix of entertainment, thrill, and storyline. For me, the character holds more importance but if the story gets on the edge of the seat, why not!”

On the work front, Barkha has delivered some of the most powerful performances in recent years, establishing herself as one of the finest talents in the industry. She has been consistently impressive and has garnered praise for her latest role in ‘Maja Ma’, where she shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit Nene. This year, she has some exciting projects lined up, including a legal drama titled ‘A Legal Affair’, where she will play a pivotal role alongside Angad Bedi. The project is an official Hindi adaptation of the hit Korean series ‘Suspicious Partner’.