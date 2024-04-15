“I Thank Rajkumar Hirani For 12th Fail Every Time I Meet Him” says Vikrant Massey expressing his gratitude!

While Rajkumar Hirani’s films have always presented a compelling and engaging story to the audience, it also boasts an even more interesting star cast. The filmmaker’s eye for amazing actors is well evident in his films and has always been loved by the audience. Well, the proof of the same is ’12th Fail’ in which Rajkumar Hirani was the one who suggested Vikrant Massey’s name to the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the actor is humbly very thankful to him.

Talking about the same recently, during an interview, Vikrant said, “It was because of Raju Sir that I got a film. A lot of it is because of him, he was generous to recommend my name and then Vinod sir met me.”

“Raju sir has been very kind to me ever since I started doing films; he has seen most of my work. I have worked with some of his assistants who are now directors themselves. He happened to see me on sets, and at that time, when Vinod sir and Raju sir got talking about making this film, he recommended for the project.” Vikrant added further.

He also said, “I thank Raju Sir every time I meet him .. I met him a few days ago, and I thanked him again. He is someone who gets very shy when someone praises him,”

Interestingly, the rumors are that Rajkumar Hirani and Vikrant are teaming up together for a web show, which will be produced by Rajkumar Hirani, and one of his assistants will be making his directorial debut with the show.