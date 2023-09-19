Movies | Releases

“India Can Do It” - an emotional Sudha Murthy says after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s #TheVaccineWar

'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Sep,2023 11:35:28
Auto Draft 853043

Acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi have officially begun the promotions for their much-anticipated film, ‘The Vaccine War,’ in India. The film, which explores India’s remarkable journey in the fight against the pandemic, has already garnered significant attention. At a recent promotional event, the duo received high praise from renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy.

Taking to social media, the filmmaker writes “Thank you
@SmtSudhaMurty
ji for your inspiring words at the screening of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory.”

Checkout:

Sudha Murthy, an iconic figure known for her social work and inspirational writings, took the stage at the event to express her admiration for ‘The Vaccine War.’ She emphasized the film’s relevance and its potential to inspire millions. In a heartfelt moment, Murthy stated, “Behind every successful woman is an understanding man.” This statement was directed towards the makers of the film, highlighting the power of unity and collaboration.

Furthermore, Sudha Murthy, visibly moved by the film’s content and message, shared her optimism. She passionately exclaimed, “India can do it!” Her emotional response echoed the film’s core message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

As ‘The Vaccine War’ gears up for its release, the film has not only become a testament to India’s indomitable spirit but also a beacon of hope and unity in the ongoing global battle against the pandemic. With the film’s promotions now underway, anticipation is mounting, and audiences across the nation are eagerly awaiting its release.

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

"Technically most challenging film of my career", says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as he shares the making video from highly ambitious The Vaccine War 852786
“Technically most challenging film of my career”, says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as he shares the making video from highly ambitious The Vaccine War
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says how The Vaccine War changed the mindset of the other scientists towards the Indian Scientists 851400
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says how The Vaccine War changed the mindset of the other scientists towards the Indian Scientists
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti 849972
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media! 848939
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media!
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square 848668
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square
"Our Indian Scientists have done tremendous work", says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wishing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Vaccine War 847571
“Our Indian Scientists have done tremendous work”, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wishing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Vaccine War

Latest Stories

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana begs Kunal to give back her house 853032
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana begs Kunal to give back her house
Ayesha Singh And Charu Asopa's Guide To Sparkling Lehengas To Carry Modern-Day Bridal Look 853003
Ayesha Singh And Charu Asopa’s Guide To Sparkling Lehengas To Carry Modern-Day Bridal Look
Gadar 2 Heading Towards Becoming The Biggest Hit Of all Times, Sunny Deol & Critics React 853040
Gadar 2 Heading Towards Becoming The Biggest Hit Of all Times, Sunny Deol & Critics React
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon? 853025
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gets emotional; misses her son 853028
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gets emotional; misses her son
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara 853024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara
Read Latest News