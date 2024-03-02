Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?

Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production houses of the Indian Cinema. The leading production house

mapped the Indian Cinema to the global scale with their blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend and Prabhas – Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. Each and every content from them is getting immense love from the audiences and the reason behind is it that being a production house, Hombale Films knows the pulse of the masses. They have been delivering the product and commercial potboilers that resonates the audiences in the large chunk.

After the blockbusters years, the production house is gearing up for the much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 helmed and starring Rishab Shetty.

While the audiences always look after the larger-than-life cinematic content from the house of Hombale Films. They’re excited to watch what they have in store to offer after Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and amidst all the speculations, a picture is going viral on social media which has taken the excitement of the masses to a sky high.

Recently multi-faceted Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films and director Prashanth Neel have assembled at Jr NTR’s house for the private party hosted by Jr NTR. The duo clicked together at the party and as soon as the pictures went viral, it was speculated that Hombale Films had signed the superstar Jr NTR for the exciting and massive project for the near future.

While this speculation was catching fire, another strong speculation that left the fans and the audiences hooked. The speculation states that Jr NTR, who is a very dear friend to both Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kirgandur might join the duo in their next cinematic spectacle and much-awaited Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

The strong reason behind the validation of this speculation is that Jr NTR ‘S mother , Shalini Nandamuri hails from Kundapur Karnataka and also she has a special connection with the rituals of Kola, which was also shown in Hombale Films Kantara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hombale Films is ready to take the masses on the divine ride with the most ambitious Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 starring and directed by Rishab Shetty. Besides this, they will be reuniting with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel for ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.