Is Rishab Shetty shown in the look of Lord Parashuram in Kantara Chapter 1?

Hombale Films is one of the biggest content creators in Indian cinema without a doubt. This leading production house has delivered a variety of content to mainstream audiences. Their productions include KGF Chapters 1 and 2, as well as the global sensation Kantara. All of their productions have attracted a large number of audiences to the cinemas and have been widely accepted by the masses. While the production house is getting ready to release their upcoming biggie ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, their recently announced ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is also eagerly awaited by fans and audiences alike.

The visuals of the film have impressed the audience since the first glimpse was released. Many theories have been created regarding the film, including one about the lead actor and director, Rishab Shetty. While he has been presented differently in the recently announced prequel, there are speculations that his character might be heavily inspired by Lord Parashuram, with whom the people of Konkan have a strong belief. The prime reason for this speculation is the axe weapon shown in the teaser, which is exactly the same as the one associated with Lord Parshuram. It is to be noted that Parshuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva, and we have already seen Rishabh Shetty’s character as Shiva in the first part, Kantara.

Hombale Films is currently preparing for the much-awaited release of Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire. The movie features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2023.