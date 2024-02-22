It’s 12 years of Lights… Camera… Experiment! The story of TVF (The Viral Fever) becoming the biggest pop culture voice!

With shows like Panchayat, Kota Factory, Aspirants, and Gullak, TVF has become the catalyst of Indian Content

TVF, also known as The Viral Fever, has recently celebrated its 12th anniversary. Since its inception, TVF has been able to capture the hearts of its audience with its incredible content and has solidified its position as a major player in the world of content creation in a relatively short amount of time. With each show, TVF has been successful in connecting with the viewers, especially when it comes to pop culture. The fact that TVF is able to showcase what the current generation of people is into is what makes them the most prominent voice of pop culture.

TVF is credited with pioneering web series in India, with cult hits such as Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, and TVF Tripling. Over time, they have created a plethora of such shows and their success graph continues to soar. They have produced popular shows like Kota Factory, Gullak, Hostel Daze, Panchayat, TVF Aspirants, SK Sir Ki Class, and Sandeep Bhaiya, among many others, cementing themselves as strong players in the content arena, particularly with content that appeals to the people of this generation.

As TVF has completed its glorious 12 years today, they took to their social media and shared a video capturing a glimpse of their shows. They further jotted down the caption –

“Gratitude echoes through 12 remarkable years! A heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal actors, supportive brand partners, cherished platforms, dedicated team, and incredible audience who’ve made every story come alive. Cheers to a dozen years of storytelling!🙌🌟#TVF #TheViralFever”

TVF has created content that sparked a whole new conversation. Through their shows such as TVF Aspirants, they initiated a dialogue about UPSC exams and the lives of students. On the other hand, with Panchayat, they brought a story from the village that was immensely loved by the audience. This was the moment when people began to take an interest in such stories, and the proof of the same is evident with the kind of love films like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies are receiving. TVF started this content revolution a few years back, and now they have changed the audience’s consumption pattern.

TVF has indeed proved its dominance in the world content arena. It has got 7 shows in IMDb’s global top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. TVF most definitely became the most important part of changing this consumption pattern.