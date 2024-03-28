Movies | Releases

"It's been 21 magnificent years since the National Award-winning icon star Allu Arjun made his debut in the film industry!

Allu Arjun is a renowned star who has always captured the hearts of the masses with his unbeatable style, magnificent aura, and killer dance moves. Today, he is not just a national phenomenon but also a global icon, leaving an indelible mark of India on the world stage. With his immense popularity, he enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and has now completed an iconic 21 years in the industry, which is certainly a moment to savour for his massive fan base. This has led netizens to celebrate the remarkable milestone of their favorite star on social media using #21ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun.

In 2003, Allu Arjun stepped into the entertainment industry with his first lead Telugu film Gangotri. He has since then achieved great heights in his career and has become a well-recognized star across the nation. His films like Arya, Bunny, Arya 2, Iddarammayilatho, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, and Sarrainodu have been successful, and in 2020, he gave the biggest hit before Pushpa with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In 2021, Allu Arjun created the biggest success phenomenon with Pushpa: The Rise. The film was a commercial blockbuster, and its fever spread like wildfire across the world. From Allu Arjun’s avatar of Pushparaj to the film’s songs and his signature dance moves, everything about the film became a phenomenon.

Although this text is about the path of an iconic star, it is worth noting that he has achieved some significant awards and recognition on a global level. Allu Arjun, the superstar, represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York, where Indians all around the world rooted for the actor and applauded his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa, his blockbuster, swept the board at the Filmfare South Awards, winning him the award for ‘Best Actor.’ The same thing happened at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards, where Pushpa won the most awards, and Arjun won another ‘Best Actor’ award. Earlier this year, the superstar was declared ‘Indian of the Year’ for ushering in a new era of Pan-Indian films. He was also named GQ’s Leading Man for the impact and hysteria he created with just a single film. Above all, Allu Arjun has become the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards. He received the award for his part in the Telugu movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’

Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule which has been eagerly looked up to by the masses.