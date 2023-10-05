Movies | Releases

It's time to enjoy the unlimited fukrapanti with the Fukrey 3 Friday offer! Tickets are available at only Rs. 150!

The Fukra gang has arrived with a plethora of fun on the big screen with Excel Entertainments Fukrey 3. The makers have indeed taken the humor elements of this most loved franchise to the next level in its 3rd installment.

The Fukra gang has arrived with a plethora of fun on the big screen with Excel Entertainments Fukrey 3. The makers have indeed taken the humor elements of this most loved franchise to the next level in its 3rd installment. Now, to treat the audience with more entertainment, the makers have unveiled a special offer for the audience as the tickets for Fukrey 3 are now available at Rs. 150 only for this Friday.

The fukrapanti has been constantly taking over the heads of the masses ever since Fukrey 3 hit the theaters. To elevate the level of fun and unlimited laughter, the makers have opened a special Fukrey 3 offer as the tickets for the film are now available at Rs. 150 only for this Friday. The offer is valid at all the cinemas near you except PVR and Inox. This is indeed a special treat for the audience as they can now enjoy the fun in the cinema halls at such a reasonable price. So, it’s surely the best time to grab the deal and enjoy this Friday with Fukrey 3.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

