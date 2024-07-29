Janhvi Kapoor to deliver her first Monologue in the climax scene of Ulajh; Deets inside!

With the release of her latest film Ulajh just a week away, Janhvi Kapoor is on a relentless promotional spree. Currently, the actress is busy giving back-to-back interviews and in a recent one, she spoke about delivering her first monologue in the climax scene, heightening anticipation among fans.

Janhvi, who is known for her mystique presence, revealed that Ulajh features a particularly impactful monologue that promises to leave a lasting impression on viewers. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, has already created a buzz, thanks to Janhvi’s star power and the intriguing glimpses from the trailer released so far.

In a master class with a leading portal, when asked about her favourite scenes, Janhvi, also known as the director’s actor said ”The climax is divided into two parts, one where there is action and the other where there is monologue. She further added “The monologue is very personal and when you will see and hear it, you will realise what I trying to say about my life through Suhana. I had a lot of fun doing these two scenes.”

As Ulajh approaches its release, Janhvi’s enthusiastic promotions and intriguing insights into her role have amplified excitement. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will also be seen in Devara, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, RC16 apart from Ulajh.