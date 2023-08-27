Movies | Releases

Jawan fever is on display! Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs take over the nation with heavy promotions!

Shah Rukh Khan Fans gearing up for Jawan advance booking celebration in every corner of the country

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Aug,2023 14:23:12
Jawan fever is on display! Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs take over the nation with heavy promotions! 846226

Shah Rukh Khan Fans gearing up for Jawan advance booking celebration in every corner of the country

It’s almost 2 weeks left for Jawan to hit the big screen and the excitement among the fans is touching new heights every now and then. Well, who needs any other promotions when you have a loyal fan base like SRK. It’s indeed evident with the kind of heavy promotions the big fan clubs of the superstar are conducting across the nation. From creating massive posters of the Jawan to getting the T-shirt printed and a lot more, the fan clubs have been activated in full force ahead of the advance booking.

The prominent SRK fan clubs like SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and team SRK Worriers are leaving no stone unturned to spread the Frenzy of Jawan in every corner of the nation. While in Chandigarh the fan club went on to stick posters of Jawan on every pillar and every street, Team SRK Worriers promoted the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad. Well, Jawan promotions are not only limited to posters and banners, SRK Universe has made Jawan printed T-shirts, hand bands, and finger rings as well.

https://instagram.com/stories/srkuniverse/3177681613022899012?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box
Related Post
Jawan frenzy on #AskSRK : Shah Rukh Khan says, The one word that drives the movie is Women, it’s a film about women made for men 846208
Jawan frenzy on #AskSRK : Shah Rukh Khan says, The one word that drives the movie is Women, it’s a film about women made for men
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out 844546
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from JAWAN during #AskSRK session 846124
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from JAWAN during #AskSRK session
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details 845990
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details
Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany 845745
Shah Rukh Khan’s JAWAN to screen at the world’s largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany
Jawan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to bring a storm to the box office! It's a well-studded Goosebump-worthy ride 845439
Jawan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to bring a storm to the box office! It’s a well-studded Goosebump-worthy ride
Latest Stories
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics 846170
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics
Shivangi Joshi looks adorable in blue flared mini dress, watch 846167
Shivangi Joshi looks adorable in blue flared mini dress, watch
Sonalee Kulkarni startles in white top and checkered midi skirt, see pics 846147
Sonalee Kulkarni startles in white top and checkered midi skirt, see pics
Watch: Shweta Tiwari Goes Bossy In Black And White Pantsuit 846091
Watch: Shweta Tiwari Goes Bossy In Black And White Pantsuit
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics 846086
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics
Anushka Sen adds a dash of Korean flair in baggy white shirt and denim jeans 846052
Anushka Sen adds a dash of Korean flair in baggy white shirt and denim jeans
Read Latest News