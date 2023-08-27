Movies | Releases

Jawan frenzy on #AskSRK : Shah Rukh Khan says, The one word that drives the movie is Women, it’s a film about women made for men

The hype for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited actioner Jawan is sky-high. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the action entertainer on the big screens.

The hype for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited actioner Jawan is sky-high. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the action entertainer on the big screens. As the superstar Shah Rukh Khan always interacts with his fans through #AskSRK on Twitter, it’s indeed a big treat for the fans to ask their question. From asking the superstar about music, the netizens flooded social media expressing their excitement for the film.

As soon as SRK started to answer his fans on the #AskSRK session, the fans came up with their question and received some really quirky and witty replies from the superstar.

One word for SRK’s character

And here’s the one word from SRK, “No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan”

Poem on the motion poster

“Ok while I was doing #AskSRK @Sumitaroraa asked me to do the poem on the motion poster. You all also make ur poem and send it…let’s see who does it better. #Jawan”

Ahead on 5 faces of Justice

SRK indeed raised the excitement as he said, “Actually there are many more faces in the film. Wait and watch….#Jawan”

Nailing the bald look

SRK replied, “And the stranger thing is I did it right after Pathaan. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha #Jawan”

How many times Jawan can be watched

SRK and is witt at its best, “Ek baar Mann ke liye…ek baar Tann ke liye…ek baar Fun ke liye. Agar fan ho toh ek baar mere liye bhi dekh lena. 4 baar…#Jawan”

Who can watch Jawan

“Bacche Buddhe aur #Jawan sab dekh sakte hain!!”

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1695376210346611009?s=46&t=PusltWkTns46RNMqjWxAeA

SRK’s best shooting experience from Jawan

He said, “Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results….#Jawan”

Jawan prevue 2

SRK gave an interesting reply saying, “What do all want Prevue Reloaded or a song now. All decide and tell me will push @Atlee_dir for that only. He has to make na. #Jawan”

While Jawan has left the nation absolutely dazzled with its action-packed prevue and captivating character posters, currently, and the two songs Zinda Banda and Chaleya from the film are topping the charts, the fans are eagerly looking for what next the superstar has for them to offer.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

