Kanguva makers penned down a heartfelt birthday wishes to dialogue writer and lyricist Madhan Karky

The highly anticipated film ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya Sivakumar and produced by Green Studio, is a magnum opus directed by Siva. The movie has been in production for almost two years and is now in the post-production stage. With a massive budget, ‘Kanguva’ is expected to be one of the most exciting releases of 2024.

With the release of the teaser and poster, the makers have whipped up a frenzy among the masses. They are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience’s expectations at its peak.

As today marks the birthday of Kanguva’s dialouge writer and lyricist Madhan Karky, the makers took to the social media and extended the wishes and wrote a post which says,

“Here’s to a maestro of words whose verses sound like wildfire, spreading inspiration and passion wherever they go✒️

Happy Birthday to our Dialogue writer & Lyricist @madhankarky sir 🌺 From team #Kanguva 🗡️”

Here's to a maestro of words whose verses sound like wildfire, spreading inspiration and passion wherever they go✒️ Happy Birthday to our Dialogue writer & Lyricist @madhankarky sir 🌺 From team #Kanguva 🗡️@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @thedeol @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP… pic.twitter.com/OnFOt0QFbg — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) March 10, 2024

Recently Dynamic Producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence.

Actor Bobby Deol also recently watched few glimpses from the film and highly praised it.

The makers of a highly anticipated film have started the dubbing session at ‘Aadnah Art Studios’. Superstar Suriya Sivakumar, who plays the lead role in the movie, has also begun dubbing for his portions. The makers are determined to deliver a world-class cinematic experience that matches international standards without compromising on any aspects for the audience on the silver screens.

K.E. Gnanavel Raja is a notable figure in the South Indian film industry, having produced many blockbuster hits over the last 16 years. Some of his notable films include the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’, and most recently, ‘Pathu Thala’.

Kanguva is an upcoming film that promises to deliver a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience. The film is set to offer powerful performances, never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale, and human emotions that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The cinematographer for the film is Vetri Palanisamy, and the musical score is composed by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.’

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.