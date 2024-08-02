Kanguva Makers Wishes Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad a Very Happy Birthday

Kanguva starring Suriya is all set to entertain audiences soon and the movie has an immense buzz and already has kept the audiences excited and counting days for the release.

In a heartwarming gesture, the makers of the much-anticipated film Kanguva, Studio Green extended their best wishes to celebrated music composer Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday.Taking out to their social media they wrote,

“Sparkling with passion, your

music fuels the fire within us

Wishing our fiery composer, @thisisdsp, a very

happy birthday! Thank yoou for igniting our souls

with the flames of celebraition through your music

#HBDDeviSriPrasadWishes from team

#Kanguva”

The “Fire song” from Kanguva is already a chartbuster and we all know that Devi Sri Prasad is the man behind other super hit songs like Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. While the composer has created a world remembering album with Pushpa: The Rise, it would be exciting to see him bring more of a superhit album with Pushpa 2 The Rule as well as Kanguva.

Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it’s bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films.

The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.