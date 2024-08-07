Kantara Star Rishab Shetty expresses his love to meet his idol Chiyaan Vikram, says he’s excited for Thangalaan

Rishab Shetty is a multi-talented star who achieved tremendous success with “Kantara,” which dominated the box office in 2022. While the actor garnered a lot of fans due to his exceptional talent, he himself is a huge fan of superstar Chiyaan Vikram. Vikram has played a significant role in Rishab’s life as an inspiration, and Rishab felt extremely fortunate to finally meet him after a long wait.

Rishab took to his social media and shared some amazing pictures of his meeting with Chiyaan Vikram, and his happiness is clearly visible in the photos. He also wished Chiyaan Vikram for his upcoming film Thangalaan. He further jotted down the caption –

“In my journey in becoming an actor, #Vikram Sir has always been my inspiration.

After 24 long years of waiting, meeting my idol today makes me feel like the luckiest person on Earth.

Thank you for inspiring actors like me, and wishing you all the best for #Thangalaan. Love you, Chiyaan.

@the_real_chiyaan

#DreamCome True”

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to deliver an unparalleled divine experience with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, the actor is reportedly in discussions with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Thangalaan, the film directed by Pa. Ranjith, also features Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.