Kartik Aaryan Or Ranbir Kapoor – Fans suggest names of stars as T series announces the Biopic of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh!

These days, biopics have become a favorite among audiences, especially when they focus on a sports star. Viewers love to see the inspirational journeys of these athletes. Examples include the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portraying MS Dhoni in his biopic, and Kartik Aaryan playing the role of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in Chandu Champion. Now, in the latest update, audiences are eagerly anticipating Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor for the role of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in an upcoming biopic.

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, along with Ravi Bhagchandka, recently announced a biopic on former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, aiming to bring his extraordinary journey to life on screen. As soon as the biopic was announced, fans began suggesting actors they believe should play the role of the cricketer. Netizens flooded the comments section with names like Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Although not much has been revealed yet, it will be interesting to see who ends up portraying Yuvraj Singh. The biopic will showcase the star cricketer’s unparalleled journey and contributions to cricket, capturing the essence of his legendary career, including his unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup and his courageous battles off the field. Further details are awaited.

The excitement is at all time high for this biopic. While these actors are one of the finest one from this generation, their portrayal of Yuvraj Singh would definitely be an interesting watch.