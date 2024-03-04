Kartik Aaryan Sets Example of Determination and Focus Amidst Chandu Champion’s Wrap Up

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan collaborated to produce Chandu Champion, which is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with an exceptional plot. Although the film is set to be a grand spectacle, it was made into a masterpiece by the hard work of the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan. Despite the completion of the film’s shooting, the superstar continued to devote a substantial amount of time to fitness and gym.

Kartik Aaryan has not missed a single workout session since wrapping up the shoot for Chandu Champion a month ago, his fitness coach Tridev Pandey shared while heaping praise on the actor for his dedication to staying fit.

Tridev Pandey also shared a mirror selfie with Kartik and jotted down the caption –

“It’s been one month after wrapping up Chandu Champion. 🎬@kartikaaryan ‘s dedication throughout has been amazing. He didn’t miss a day at working out. What else does a Coach need other than this razor-sharp focus & commitment. 💪A lot of people stear off the path after hitting the target, but I’m proud of Kartik for staying determined and focused. Keep it up. A lesson for us all. Life mei jo bhi accomplish karna hai, uske taraf badte raho! Don’t stop now. 🙌🏻”

Moreover, The superstar also recently revealed that he tasted sugar for the first time in a year after wrapping up the shoot of Chandu Champion as he had adhered to a year-long sugar-free diet.

This upcoming movie will mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir alongside the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala, after the super hit ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The trio is all set to come together with an intriguing true story of a man who refused to surrender. Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have jointly produced ‘Chandu Champion’, which is scheduled for its grand release on 14th June 2024.