“Kay Kay was a no brainer” said Shujaat Saudagar on casting for Bambai Meri Jaan

The world premiere of Bambai Meri Jaan is scheduled for September 14. The series narrates the life and rise of a man named Dara Kadri, as seen through the eyes of his father, Ismail Kadri, an honest cop who is torn between his duty and responsibilities. The 10-part series explores the nature vs. nurture narrative and stars Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. When considering the cast, Shujaat Saudagar, the director and co-creator, expressed his desire to work with Kay Kay Menon for the role of Ismail Kadri.

Shujaat said, “Kay Kay was a no brainer, I had sent a script out to him. I have been trying to work with him for almost 20 years and things have never materialized. If there’s anyone who could do justice to the role of Ismial Kadri, it was this spectacular actor. I needed somebody who came up and had a certain personality, an aura that speaks volumes. I had a vision of people just seeing the character and in one shot understanding the backstory of him, his life and I am spellbound by how easy Kay Kay made this look.”

The upcoming series, Bambai Meri Jaan, has an impressive cast including Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Media and Entertainment, and created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar with Saudagar as the director. The ten-part Hindi original series will be exclusively available on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories. It will premiere on September 14, and be available in multiple Indian and international languages.