Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies books a magnificent win at IFFM! Won Best Film Critics Choice Award!

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has won the hearts of the audience with its heartwarming story and humor. The film received tremendous love from the audience and enjoyed a phenomenal run in theaters and on OTT platforms. This has made the film shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where it won the Best Film Critics’ Choice Award.

Laapataa Ladies is creating waves at IFFM, having won the prestigious Best Film Critics’ Choice Award. This is indeed a magnificent win for the film, adding yet another feather to its cap. Moreover, the film was recently shown at the Supreme Court of India, which is another remarkable achievement.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.