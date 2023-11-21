Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ in cinemas on 1st March 2024!

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions are thrilled to announce the release date of the much-anticipated film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, directed by Kiran Rao, on 1st March 2024. The film’s teaser has already given a delightful glimpse into the humoristic world created by Kiran Rao, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the full experience. The film recently earned international acclaim with a standing ovation at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), leaving an indelible mark globally.

To pique the audience’s excitement further, the makers have now announced the release date of the comedy entertainer with a new poster, offering a sneak peek into the quirky world of ‘Laapataa Ladies’. Kiran Rao, in her second directorial venture, is set to deliver a cinematic treat that has already won a lot of affection globally. Save the date as the search begins on 1st March 2024.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.