Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen

Kriti Sanon learned to ride a bike for the first time for her upcoming movie, Ganapath. Fans are excited to see her on the big screen.

Author: IWMBuzz
13 Oct,2023 18:05:00
Pooja Entertainment is all set to release GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born, starring India’s youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, National Award Winner Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan on October 20, 2023. The much-awaited action-packed film is set in the future and promises to be a visual extravaganza. The production house has already received an overwhelming response to the teaser, trailer, and song, making the film a hot property among the masses. The audiences are eagerly waiting to see Tiger Shroff’s action-packed performance, and Kriti Sanon’s new avatar has also generated a lot of interest among the fans.

The trailer teaser shows the actress riding a bike for the first time in her career, and everyone is excited about it. She learned how to ride a bike to prepare for her role in the film, and fans are eagerly anticipating seeing their favorite actress, Kriti Sanon, perform some thrilling bike stunts.

Besides bike learning, Kriti Sanon also went for a rigorous training session where she got herself prepared for the action sequences in the film. The actress had done nine months of training sessions to get into the shape of the character.

Ever since the trailer was released, fans have been raving about the grand scale of the upcoming film. Tiger Shroff’s journey into a new world and Kriti Sanon’s breathtaking action sequences are sure to leave you spellbound. Adding more intrigue to the world of Ganapath is the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, whose timeless on-screen presence is bound to keep you engaged in Pooja Entertainment’s magnum opus, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.

Pooja Entertainment is proud to present ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ is set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

