‘Laapataa Ladies’ BTS: A heartwarming hug beween Kiran Rao and Pratibha Ranta steals hearts!

As the much-anticipated release of Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” approaches, the film’s team is pulling out all the stops to captivate audiences nationwide. Among the promotional gems is a delightful behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that not only showcases the film’s leading lady, Pratibha Ranta, but also captures the essence of the fun and camaraderie on set.

In this charming video, viewers are treated to a glimpse of Pratibha Ranta in her role as Pushparani, exhibiting her acting prowess with scenes that promise to resonate with audiences. The icing on the cake, however, is the heartwarming moment shared between director Kiran Rao and Pratibha Ranta. A heartfelt hug exchanged between the two adds a personal touch, making it a moment that fans cannot afford to miss.

Pratibha Ranta emerges as the shining star of ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ winning hearts with her stellar performance that promises to leave a lasting impact. The BTS video not only serves as a delightful teaser but also showcases the camaraderie and synergy among the cast and crew.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, “Laapataa Ladies” features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan. Scheduled for release on March 1st, 2024, the film, made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogue, with additional dialogues contributed by Divyanidhi Sharma. Get ready for a cinematic journey that promises entertainment, heart, and a touch of behind-the-scenes magic!