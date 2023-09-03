Movies | Releases

Let the fukrapanti start! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is to be released on 5th September 2023

Excel Entertainment is all set to launch the fascinating trailer of the Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial Fukrey 3 on the 5th September 2023. The trailer would definitely come as an absolute treat to rejuvenate all the humorous memories that the audience has with this most successful franchise for years.

03 Sep,2023 15:41:01
Excel Entertainment’s highly anticipated 3rd installment of one of the biggest quirky comedy franchises Fukrey has been generating immense excitement among the audience ever since its announcement. The audiences showered immense love on the previous two parts of the franchises, which gave them popular characters like Honey, Chucha, Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji, and Lali. As the makers recently broke a big announcement of its release on 28th September 2023, they are all set to treat them with the trailer that is all set for its release on 5th September 2023.

Having garnered immense love and support from the audience, Fukrey is among the few franchise that has its 3rd installment. It’s a franchise that arrived in 2013 as just a film but went on to become an audience favorite with every succeeding installment. While this biggest youth franchise ruled the hearts of the audience, it also proved its mettle at the box office by marking its presence in 100 Cr. Club. Moreover, Fukrey 3 will definitely break the record again as it’s coming at the right time when sequels are ruling the market.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films. They are one production house that can treat the audience with a variety of content that caters to different audience bases ranging from youths to families. They are makers who can make cutting-edge content like Mirzapur, and Dahaad and absolutely youth-centric content like Dil Chahta hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy and at the same time can own their name for the biggest action franchise like Don.

