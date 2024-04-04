Movies | Releases

Excel Entertainment has released the dialogue promo of Madgaon Express. The movie is now in theaters

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding Excel Entertainment’s latest comedy film, Madgaon Express, since its release. The movie has been well-received by audiences and is being hailed as one of the best comedy films of the year. Kunal Kemmu’s direction is commendable, and the lead cast, including Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, have all delivered fantastic performances that have won the hearts of viewers. Kudos to the team for creating such an entertaining film!

Madgaon Express has become a popular movie among audiences. As it enters its third week, the makers have released a new dialogue promo that is hilarious and sure to make you laugh. The promo is filled with funny lines that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

Sharing the dialogue promo, the makers captioned,

“Police, gangsters aur maal? Yeh ho kya raha hai? Watch #MadgaonExpress in theatres now.”

Talking about the box office performance, the film is heading towards box office numbers of 20 crores, and with Eid approaching next week, it can see another upward trend in the collections.

Madgaon Express is a movie featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary that has captivated audiences with its hilarious and adventurous plot. The film boasts exceptional acting, an engrossing storyline, surprising plot twists, and unforgettable moments, providing pure entertainment for viewers to relish on the big screen.

The movie “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment promises to take the audience on a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. The tagline “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne” adds to the charm of the film and invites viewers to relive their childhood memories in theaters. The movie is now playing in theaters.