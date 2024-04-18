Maverick of Cult-classic films – Dibakar Banerjee, is set to present Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to audiences in cinemas on 19th April

Dibakar Banerjee is a filmmaker who has always pushed the boundaries of cinema with his unique approach. His film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, is a testament to this. It was a revolutionary film that used found footage to explore love in the age of cameras, a narrative style that was very different for audiences at that time and still is. Dibakar is known for his passion for presenting such unique concepts while keeping them grounded in reality, from camera angles to the screenplay. He is now coming out with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and is sharing interesting behind-the-scenes snippets of the film. The makers have released a BTS video of the master of cult classic, director Dibakar Banerjee, capturing his journey on the sets of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Dibakar is a skilled director who excels at guiding actors and shaping unique narratives. He is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel to the popular film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Recently, the makers of the film released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Dibakar’s vision for this project. It is a pleasure to watch him bring this modern love story, set in the age of the internet, to life for a new generation of viewers. As the makers shared the video on their social media, they further jotted down the caption –

“Lights, Sound, Dibakar! 🎥

#LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April! 💓”

Watching Dibakar Banerjee fully engrossed in making Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is indeed a moment to cherish. The director had left everyone stunned with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, and it is evident that he is sure to level up the game this time around. With the film just two days away from its release, the excitement is at its peak to finally watch it on the big screens.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.