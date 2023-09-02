Movies | Releases

Meet Hungry Cheetah: Packed with action & blood, the teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ is here to blow your minds away

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan! On the power star’s birthday, makers of ‘OG’ drop the long-awaited teaser of the film packed with blood, action and intense drama

02 Sep,2023 16:20:53
One of the biggest and most anticipated upcoming films, Director Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ feat. power star Pawan Kalyan in the lead has had cinephiles really excited ever since its announcement. Celebrating his birthday today, the pan-India actor has given out the perfect gift to his millions of fans by dropping the long awaited teaser of the film. Touted to be a big-budget gangster drama, the teaser introduces fans to gangster named Ojas Gambheera aka ‘OG’ essayed by Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking of the one minute, forty seconds long teaser, it’s packed with blood, major action sequences and the actor being referred to as ‘Hungry Cheetah’ owing to intense events that revolve around him being a deadly Mumbai gangster. One look at the teaser and it’s easy to say that the film has blockbuster written all over it. After the teaser drop, the expectations from the film and the power star have soared higher. The powerful teaser closed saying “#Firestorm is Coming”.

Sharing the teaser on their social media handle, film’s production banner ‘DVV Entertainment’ wrote, “Here it is… #HungryCheetah has arrived. #TheyCallHimOG #HBDPawanKalyan”

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles, ‘OG’ is produced by D. V. V. Danayya, Written & Directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainment banner. The film’s music has been given by Thaman S.

Emraan Hashmi who is making his foray into Telugu cinema with ‘OG’ will be seen locking horns with his onscreen nemesis, Pawan Kalyan.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

