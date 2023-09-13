Mimi Director Laxman Utekar Congratulates His Leading Lady on Her National Award Win- Calls her Remarkable!

Kriti Sanon’s journey from being an engineer to a model and then becoming a prestigious National Award winner is truly inspiring. Within just nine years, she has achieved great success, and her diversity and versatility as a performer have won hearts all across the nation.

Recently, the talented actress achieved a significant career milestone by winning the National Award for her outstanding performance in the film ‘Mimi’. She received many congratulations, including heart-warming words from the film’s director, Laxman Utekar.

Says Laxman Utekar, “Congratulations to our Mimi for winning the National Award! Your dedication towards the character was commendable, and this award is well-deserved for the same reason. Your ability to bring the character to life on screen, to make us laugh, cry, and feel deeply, shows your incredible skill as an actor. May this award be a stepping stone to even greater achievements in your career. Keep shining on the silver screen and continue to captivate us with your remarkable performances.”

Kriti Sanon is a versatile actress who can effortlessly portray a wide range of characters and emotions. Her talent has made her a powerhouse in the industry, and she has achieved many milestones in her career. Winning a National Award just nine years into her career is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Today, Kriti Sanon is counted among the top Bollywood female stars. With each film, she continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, taking on challenging roles and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Apart from her acting career, Kriti is also making a name for herself in the entrepreneurial world. She has launched her own production house, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, and has started her own skincare line with ‘Hyphen.’

As she continues to evolve as an artist, we look forward to witnessing her remarkable performances in the future. She has some exciting projects lined up, which include a robotic love story alongside Shahid Kapoor, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her maiden production venture ‘Do Patti,’ where she stars alongside Kajol.