Vikrant Massey recently experienced the overwhelming love and appreciation for ’12th Fail’ at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Despite being over 8 months since its release, the film is still receiving widespread acclaim, proving its lasting impact on viewers worldwide.

During his visit to the festival, Vikrant shared his heartfelt experience of the overwhelming response the film received in Shanghai. He expressed his gratitude and joy, saying, “The experience at the Shanghai International Film Festival was phenomenal. I really want to thank the organizers for being so hospitable and warm. But most importantly, it was the experience inside the cinema hall watching the audience’s reaction to the film… the way they responded was so overwhelming. It was a packed house, and I was so pleasantly surprised to meet a few Chinese people who could speak in Hindi. It was lovely.”

“I did miss my main man, VC (Vidhu Vinod Chopra). But I’m absolutely sure that once we officially release the film in China, we will be making up for the time lost here. The experience we had here was phenomenal, and I think there is tremendous potential for ’12th Fail’ to do really well here,” Vikrant adds.

The success of ’12th Fail’ at the festival highlights its universal themes and emotional depth, which have struck a chord with every viewer – so it did, even globally.

Looking ahead, Vikrant is anticipating the release of ‘Sabarmati Report,’ based on a real-life incident. Fans and audiences eagerly await to see him pull off yet another poignant character, further cementing his reputation as a versatile actor.