“Munna Bhai series needs to end”, says Arshad Warsi while speaking about Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise 3rd installment!

Rajkumar Hirani’s most loved ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ indeed ruled the hearts of the audience and also created records at the box office. These films have attained the status of evergreen that kept on becoming even more special with time. While the audience loved the story, they also liked the acting of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi and cherished their on-screen bond as Munna-Circuit. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for the 3rd installment of Rajkumar Hirani’s most-loved film franchise and breaking the silence actor Arshad Warsi was seen sharing some interesting anecdotes.

Arshad Warsi was asked whether the third film of the Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise is being made. The actor said, “Vidhu Vinod Chopra wants to make it. Rajkumar Hirani also wants it to be made, and Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet.”

“Raju has three great scripts for the sequel. Some things are missing here and there. I don’t think that’s happening. Now a lot of time has passed. I told Raju that whatever begins, also has an end. Looks like we left the Munna Bhai film franchise on interval. Everyone is impatient because it is not over yet. Munna Bhai series needs to end,’ added Arshad.

Rajkumar Hirani indeed delivered the best films with his ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise. The director proved the mettle of his brilliant storytelling while making these two movies the brightest gem of his filmography which is well decked up with a 100% success track record.