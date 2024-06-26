Murlikant Petkar expresses gratitude towards Chandu Champion says, “I acknowledge the dedication of NGE and Sajid Nadiadwala in bringing my story to the big screen”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” continues to captivate audiences and maintain a strong hold at the box office. Critics have praised Kartik Aaryan for his outstanding portrayal, and spectators are spellbound by the remarkable tale of Murlikant Petkar, who defied all obstacles to prevail. He is incredibly appreciative and thrilled to the team for the film, which is truly exceptional since it tells the story of a hero.

While expressing his gratitude to the team of Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar says, “I express my profound gratitude to the team that helped bring my inspiring story to a wider audience. I acknowledge the dedication of NGE and Sajid Nadiadwala in bringing my story to the big screen, highlighting their commitment to showcasing the bravery and resilience of the Indian Army.”

He further added, “I believe that ‘Chandu Champion’, the story involving 3 sports highlighting transformative power of athleticism will act as a powerful beacon of inspiration for the current generation, demonstrating the unwavering strength and dignity of our soldiers as well. I admit that I never envisioned my story reaching such a wide audience, attributing this monumental achievement to the vision of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the masterful direction of Kabir Khan, and the compelling portrayal by actor Kartik Aaryan.”

“My heartfelt gratitude extends to the entire team, acknowledging their exceptional work in crafting a film that honors my life and the sacrifices made by countless others in service to our nation.” he added.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024.