“My DMs are filled with a lot of love,” Says Sharmin Segal opening up about the love she is receiving for her performance in Heeramandi!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” on Netflix has been released and is earning a lot of love from all across. While the show has arrived with a compelling story, it also witnessed some amazing performances and specially the performance of Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb has been earning a lot of love. The actress is indeed very delighted about the same.

Recently in an interview, Sharmin spoke about the importance of focusing on the positives reactions she has been receiving. She said, “I’ve chosen this profession to cater to an audience, so I was prepared for reactions and responses and there has been so much love also. Sometimes looking at the negativity, we tend to completely omit the positivity.”

Sharmin further added she has always been focusing on the positive. “Maybe the first few days it (the negativity) did. I just felt a little like uneasy, but after that, it’s always a constant dialogue with yourself. You have thoughts, and then you think about those thoughts, judge, and that is what shapes morality and ethics,”

Sharmin asserted that she has received love from a section of the audience. “I don’t think it later affected me as much, because you’ve to sift through it, because there are people who are saying positive things also. And I can’t negate that only because those people have taken their time out to write good things about me. And, I can’t suddenly fixate on somebody that has taken their time out to write negative things about me,”

Sharmin mentioned that she respects audiences’ opinions. She said, “If it’s constructive, then yes I am very open to listening to it. But if it’s not, then you’ve to focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love. Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also like I need to embrace that as well,”.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.