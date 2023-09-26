Movies | Releases

Netizens demand RSVP Movies to change the title of Tejas to URI 2

There is a demand from netizens for RSVP Movies to change the title of the film "Tejas" to "URI 2".

The entertainment industry places a strong emphasis on creating captivating content that can keep audiences engaged. Among the many top production companies that create such content, RSVP Movies stands out as one of the best. They consistently prioritize the content, understanding that the subject and the narrative are the only heroes. Each of their movies has successfully struck the right tone and produced work of exceptional quality. The upcoming film, Tejas, from RSVP Movies is highly anticipated and promises to be another content-dominating movie based on real-life events. It is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

With the release date of Tejas approaching, excitement among the audience is growing rapidly, and people are asking the makers to change the title to URI 2. Back in 2019, RSVP Movies produced the highly successful film URI: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. The film has since become a favorite among audiences. As Tejas is based on the real-life story of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, people are urging RSVP Movies to change the title to URI 2.

Tejas is written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara and features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The film is all set to release in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

https://x.com/AshishaRajput19/status/1706614938469302562?s=20

 

