Netizens fully support the teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Bastar: The Naxal Story!

Bastar: The Naxal Story is a new film from the creators of ‘The Kerala Story’. It stars Adah Sharma and promises to bring a shocking, bold, and true story to life. The first poster of the film has already been released, and the teaser has now been unveiled. The teaser has received a lot of love and praise from the audience and netizens alike, with many taking to social media to express their admiration.

Here’s how the netizens hailed the teaser of Bastar: The Naxal Story. Also, people fully support the makers in their fight against pseudo-intellectuals and left liberal organizations. Here are the comments and responses of the netizens.

This is what we call courageous. Bastar producer is leading by the example. Absolutely with you #VipulAmrutlalShah https://t.co/Rm0Vt1EK6Z — Box Office (@Box_Office_BO) February 6, 2024

#VipulAmrutlalShah walks the talk! Writes back to the media house that quoted #Bastar Teaser. https://t.co/R2RXzSMeBY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) February 6, 2024

What an amazing response by the makers of Bastar the naxal story! 👌#BASTARTheNaxalStory #VipulAmrutlalShah https://t.co/3ZO2ZgzJBK — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) February 6, 2024

Journalism of Courage is a pale shadow of itself and less said about their film critic the better. Have been reading The Indian Express for as long as I can remember, 60+ years. They have resorted to some pretty juvenile hit jobs of late Eagerly waiting for #BastarTheNaxalStory — Satyen Mehta (@SatyenMehta1) February 7, 2024

malafides like Indian Express Entertainment are most irrelevant to Bharat today… Kudos to Sunshine Pictures for their service to Bharat through the phenomenal medium of cinema… — Narayan Parasuram (@NarayanParasura) February 7, 2024

Indian express , scroll, ndtv, the wire, are the pseudo intellectuals and left liberals. Bloody anti-nationals. Shameless on Chinies payroll. — ChaloFir (@chalofir) February 6, 2024

Time again its getting proved on how shameless @IndianExpress and their so called journalists are. Bloody everything revolves around setting a narrative for them. Such shameless journalism by the idiotic media — MS (@ms900411) February 7, 2024

The recently released teaser has given us a sneak peek into the world of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. Adah Sharma will be portraying the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan in this film, which is expected to be even more raw and bold than the team’s previous blockbuster ‘The Kerala Story’. The makers have set out to cover the unexposed truth and the stories that no one dared to present. The impact of the posters has been even greater than that of ‘The Kerala Story’, and the film has already made it onto the audience’s wishlist.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.