Netizens fully support the teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Bastar: The Naxal Story!

Author: IWMBuzz Editorial Desk
Bastar: The Naxal Story is a new film from the creators of ‘The Kerala Story’. It stars Adah Sharma and promises to bring a shocking, bold, and true story to life. The first poster of the film has already been released, and the teaser has now been unveiled. The teaser has received a lot of love and praise from the audience and netizens alike, with many taking to social media to express their admiration.

Here’s how the netizens hailed the teaser of Bastar: The Naxal Story. Also, people fully support the makers in their fight against pseudo-intellectuals and left liberal organizations. Here are the comments and responses of the netizens.

The recently released teaser has given us a sneak peek into the world of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. Adah Sharma will be portraying the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan in this film, which is expected to be even more raw and bold than the team’s previous blockbuster ‘The Kerala Story’. The makers have set out to cover the unexposed truth and the stories that no one dared to present. The impact of the posters has been even greater than that of ‘The Kerala Story’, and the film has already made it onto the audience’s wishlist.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.