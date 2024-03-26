Movies | Releases

Netizens are in awe of the teaser for 'Kanguva' starring Suriya, with many saying it looks like a wild story.

The teaser of the highly anticipated movie ‘Kanguva’, released by Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar, has become a sensation on social media. The extraordinary teaser, featuring superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, has created a buzz among fans and industry insiders alike. The nation is going gaga over it, with excitement levels reaching sky-high.

The Kanguva world is becoming increasingly popular for all the right reasons. It skillfully captures the epic battle between Bobby and Suriya’s characters. Bobby’s antagonist appearance stands in stark contrast to Suriya’s fierce and courageous portrayal as a warrior leading an army. The teaser is packed with action, violence, and drama. There’s a gripping plot in every scene that will keep you hooked. The Kanguva sizzle preview was definitely worth the wait! As for online users, here’s how they are responding to it:

A social media user wrote, “Gallant

Ruthless

Ferocious

#KanguvaSizzle #Kanguva

@Suriya_offl”

Another user wrote,

“#KanguvaSizzle is massive in every frame. #Kanguva Looks like a very wild story!

@Suriya_offl

@thedeol”

Another social media user praised the film’s frame and wrote,

“Believe Me These Frames Are From A Siruthai Siva Movie #Kanguva”

An excited netizen wrote,

“First 1000cr Tamil Movie sure

@Suriya_offl

! #Kanguva”

Another user wrote,

“Frames #Kanguva

@Suriya_offl”

The teaser of the much-awaited film has exceeded fans’ expectations. In the impressive 50-second clip, the action sequences promise to deliver a remarkable cinematic experience. The fantastic teaser provides us with a sneak peek into the movie’s awe-inspiring universe.

The movie introduces director Siva’s unique vision to the world. Thanks to Studio Green’s unwavering support, he has been able to create something on an unprecedented scale. Together, they have given the project a global feel and elevated it to the level of Hollywood. Studio Green, under the leadership of K.E. Gnanavel Raja, has made a significant impact on the South Indian film industry with several blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, such as the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’, and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Kanguva is a movie that offers an unprecedented visual experience to its audience, showcasing raw, rustic scenes that are both emotionally powerful and action-packed. The film is set on a massive scale and features stunning cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, as well as an amazing musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.