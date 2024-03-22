Netizens raise their voice for Fatima Sana Shaikh! Says, “How she has gone unnoticed is a puzzle! “

Her performance on the screen speaks volumes of her versatility. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who has been proving her acting prowess since her childhood. With her exceptional performances, which are way different from her previous ones, she has always made sure to deliver a performance that proves she is a prolific performer. However, it is indeed depressing to see that she is not getting worth recognition that she deserves. The industry is not ready for a talent like Fatima. Every time her performance goes unnoticed and that’s really a big question of the industry’s potential to recognize good performers. She is not in the race of nepo kids but worth to say, way ahead then them in terms of performance. But, she has not even received any awards as well. Nothing to doubt, she is a deserving candidate for Filmfare and Zee awards but seems like these are too busy is lauding nepo kids.

Well, even though the industry is not recognizing Fatima’s talent but this didn’t go unnoticed by the netizens. A storm has begun over the social media in support of Fatima where the chatter about Fatima not getting her due as a prolific performer, is taking rounds. Here’s how netizens are reacting –

On the work front, Fatima will be next in Anurag Basu’s directorial ‘Metro In Dino’. Moreover, she is also shooting in Punjab for her upcoming ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ with Vijay Varma.