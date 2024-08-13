Netizens say, “Undoubtedly one of the best actors we have” for Vijay Varma, as the latest asset of IC814 Releases

Vijay Varma will be leading audiences on an extraordinary journey in the upcoming Netflix film ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’, portraying the character of a pilot. The actor’s commitment to his craft is clear in the thorough preparation he underwent to embody the role of a Captain for this captivating project.

IC 814 shows the story of the longest hijacking of the country.Fans and audiences cannot wait to see Vijay Varma in the shoes of the pilot Captain Devi Sharan. Let’s check a few comments:

One netizen wrote, “Vijay Varma will once again give a power packed performance and there’s no doubt about that”

Another wrote, “OMGGG have been waiting to see this and Vijay as Capt. Devi Sharan is just🔥🔥🔥”

A fan commented, “VIJAYYYYYY!!!! So excited to see this new role of yours❤️❤️”

One added, “August 29th couldn’t come earlier🥳🥳 been patiently waiting to see yet another powerful performance of Vijay 🙈❤️‍🔥”

Another one said, “Undoubtedly one of the best actors we have🙌🏻 Can’t wait for what more Vijay has to bring to the table with this real life story”

Vijay Varma has an interesting line up ahead with Ul – Jalool Ishq and Matka King.