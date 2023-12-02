On Organ Donors Day, Vidhu Vinod Chopra visited the Narmada Kidney Foundation extending support for the noble cause!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a filmmaker who has delivered some of the noteworthy cinema to the masses. Recently, the producer debuted as a director with 12th Fail and narrated an immensely inspiring and engaging story to the nation. While the filmmaker continues to highlight and prosper noble thoughts with his films, he went on to support the same in his real life as well and made a visit to the Narmada Kidney Foundation extending support for organ donation on the Organ Donors Day.

The renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra visited the Narmada Kidney Foundation to extend his support for the noble cause of organ donation. During the event, Mr. Chopra actively participated by signing the organ donation card, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and encouraging individuals to make a difference. The event captured the filmmaker honoring the unsung heroes who have touched countless lives through their altruistic contributions.

Moreover, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has indeed proved his philanthropic genius by stepping up for such a noble cause. The filmmaker’s 12th Fail has totally ruled the hearts of the masses. The film is garnering rave reviews from all across and is enjoying an amazing run in the theaters.