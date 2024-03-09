On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers drop a soulful melody ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ from the most loved film Laapataa Ladies!

Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been released on the big screens and is collecting a lot of praise and amazing reviews from all across. It has indeed arrived as the most loved film. From its interesting story to its laughter element to the amazing direction of Kiran Rao, the film is well-studded with a lot of entertaining elements. The film also consists of a story on Women empowerment at the forefront and to mark the same, the makers celebrated International Women’s Day by releasing a new heart-touching melody, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ from the film.

The makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ have arrived with an endearing song, ‘Dheeme Dheme’ as an ode to the Women on this International Women’s Day. The song narrates the story of brides and their lives. With the backdrop of rural India, the song truly touches hearts with its melody. Beautifully sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is composed by Ram Sampath while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Well, the makers of Laapataa Ladies truly made this International Women’s Day very special as they have slashed the ticket prices to a mere ₹100, to make the film reach the masses.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.