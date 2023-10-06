Ormax's Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed - Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2

Ormax, a renowned industry tracker, has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the “Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023,” based on the Ormax Power Rating. These films have not only set the box office on fire but have also left an indelible mark on audiences, earning widespread acclaim and admiration.

These films have not only thrived at the box office but have also resonated deeply with audiences, garnering widespread appreciation. Among the standout titles on this list are “Jawan,” a high-energy thriller that seamlessly combines action and patriotism; “The Kerala Story,” by Vipul Amrutlal Shah an emotionally charged and heartwarming narrative; “Gadar 2,” the sequel to the iconic love story that continues to captivate hearts; and “Pathaan,” an action-packed blockbuster featuring a superstar cast. These films, along with others recognized by Ormax, have solidified their positions as significant cinematic achievements of the year, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema. While other films have followed by order, Vipul Amrut Lal Shah’s The Kerala Story shines as top 2 standing tall with Jawan.

As the year progresses, films like The Kerala Story by Vipul Amrut Lal Shah, SRK’s Jawan and more will continue to be celebrated for their exceptional storytelling, performances, and the ability to strike a chord with audiences from all walks of life.