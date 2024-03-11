Pallavi Joshi nominated as a Member of the FTII

Pallavi Joshi, a veteran and brilliant actor who has also turned producer at IamBuddha, is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She has won the prestigious National Award for her films “Woh Chokri” and “The Tashkent Files”. Throughout her career, she has always served the audience with impactful, compelling, and captivating stories. Now, she has added yet another feather to her cap by being nominated as a Member of the Film and Television Institute of India Society.

The Indian Government’s Information and Broadcasting department has released an order nominating Pallavi Joshi as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society. This appointment will be valid from 8th March 2024 to 3rd September 2026. Pallavi Joshi has been nominated as a “Person of Eminence” in accordance with Rule 3 (1) (11) of the FTII Rules.

Among the members of the panel, Pallavi Joshi, an actor-producer, was nominated. Other members on the panel include Anant Vijay, Jadumoni Dutta, Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Manoj Joshi, Nishigandha Wad, Milind Lele, and Amrita Raichand.

As the Film And Television Institute Of India Society nominated Pallavi Joshi, they also gave their best wishes. It will be a golden year for the students at the institute to learn from Pallavi.