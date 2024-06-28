Pics : Rishab Shetty And His Family Are Now A Part Of ‘Bujji Gang’

Rishab Shetty did indeed create a stir with the release of Kantara in 2022. While the actor has consistently showcased his talent on the big screen, he has also repeatedly proven himself as a family man. Rishab always prioritizes his family, taking them on vacations and celebrating festivals with them. This time, he treated them to a trip to the world of Kalki in 2898 AD.

Rishab Shetty went the extra mile to extend wishes to the team of Kalki 2898 AD. Rishab’s and his wife, Pragathi Shetty took to their social media and shared photos with the 6-ton beast Bujji, the futuristic car from Kalki 2898AD. The actor posed solo in front of the futuristic vehicle and his son Ranvit comfortably seated in the car. Further comes, a glimpse of some heartwarming father-son moments as the duo enjoys playful interactions together.

“From our Bujji Gang

Wishing team @kalki2898ad All the Best”

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ and along with that the actor is in talks with Bollywood’s director Ashutosh Gowariker.