Police cracks down on Jawan piracy, criminal complaints filed against individuals identified sharing pirated film content via WhatsApp and other platforms.

The rising popularity of Jawan has created a huge rise in pirated content with clips and the film being leaked across various platforms. To tackle this issue Red Chillies Entertainment has taken strict disciplinary action against Individuals sharing the clips or uploading it across platforms like WhatsApp and others.

Author: IWMBuzz
13 Sep,2023 20:52:45
The rising popularity of Jawan has created a huge rise in pirated content with clips and the film being leaked across various platforms. To tackle this issue Red Chillies Entertainment has taken strict disciplinary action against Individuals sharing the clips or uploading it across platforms like WhatsApp and others.
 
Multiple anti piracy agencies have been hired by the production house to track down individuals and groups aggressively, who are then reported to police to take criminal action for spreading piracy. The production house today has filed a police complaint with police inspector, Mr. Amar Patil, from Santacruz West, Police Station against people who are in indulging in piracy.

According to a source close to the production house*, “We have already tracked down pirated accounts run by individuals across various platforms, criminal and civil action is being initiated against them for releasing pirated content of the film Jawan. Piracy is a huge issue faced by the film industry at large and undermines the hard work of thousands of people associated with the film. Such acts of illegally recording and leaking, amounts to cheating, theft, and infringement/violation of intellectual property”. 

The production house has found that, the nature of the pirated content infringement clearly indicates that it was unlawfully accessed and stolen by persons who are distributing the same illegally for monetary gains. Further, such an act would not have been possible without entering into a criminal conspiracy by the accused. Hence criminal action will be taken against individuals and groups. 

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court has granted a John Doe order in favour of the production house to take action against leaked videos and pirated copies of the film.

