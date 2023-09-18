Pooja Entertainment launches the power-packed poster of Tiger Shroff from the much-awaited Ganapath - A Hero Is Born at the onset of Ganesh Chaturthi

Movies | Releases

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Sep,2023 18:32:35
With the upcoming celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, excitement is building up with the release of Pooja Entertainment’s poster for the highly anticipated movie, Ganapath – A Hero Is Born. The poster features Tiger Shroff in an action-packed pose. This Pan India mass entertainer stars a dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, promising to transport audiences into a futuristic world.

Ganapath – A Hero Is Born promises to be a stunning display of visuals, combining intense action sequences with a captivating musical score that will take the audience on an unforgettable adventure. The core of the story revolves around a fighter who sets out on a journey to uncover his destiny in an unknown realm, depicting his rise to greatness.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming futuristic action thriller is palpable, especially since it reunites action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress Kriti Sanon after a break of nine years. Their on-screen chemistry promises to set the screen ablaze once again. With the countdown already begun, Ganapath – A Hero Is Born is all set to redefine cinematic excellence on October 20, 2023.

The upcoming film ‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is all set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023, in several Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

