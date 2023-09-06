Pooja Entertainment presents the 1st motion poster of Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Mission Raniganj’; a promising tale of heroism.

Pooja Entertainment is gearing up to release a thrilling rescue movie called ‘Mission Raniganj’ on October 6th, 2023. The movie is based on a real-life incident that took place at the “Raniganj Coalfield” and is inspired by the heroic actions of the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a coal mine rescue mission in India.

The brave Jaswant Singh Gill played a crucial role in rescuing all surviving miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989, in what was a successful rescue mission in India against all odds.

“Mission Raniganj” is a new thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. The movie celebrates the resilience, determination, and courage of the human spirit and engineering minds. The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously directed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film “Rustom”.

The motion poster provides a glimpse into a thrilling rescue operation that took place when miners were trapped in a 350 feet deep coal mine. Akshay Kumar, playing the heroic role of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, takes center stage as he leads a daring rescue mission to save the miners.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is a movie produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, with direction by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film depicts the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. It is set to release in theaters on October 6th, 2023.