ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Check out Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, where Prashanth Neel met Kantara actor Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's

Author: IWMBuzz
17 Aug,2023 16:29:10
Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843584

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the nation in absolute wonder with its action-packed teaser. While the audience is constantly looking forward to hearing and watching more from this action-packed entertainer, we bring you a coincidence that recently occurred when the director Prashanth Neel met the Kantara star, Rishab Shetty, while they both were shooting.

The director of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel, was apparently shooting a small patch of the film in Mangaluru. Incidentally, the Kantara star Rishab Shetty happened to be there while he was finalizing the story of Kantara’s upcoming part. This was indeed a moment for both prominent personalities and for the fans as they met each other.

Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843582

Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843583

Kantara has received tremendous love from the audience, who are now waiting for the release of its upcoming part, which is the Kantara prequel.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843303
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Here's how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day 843081
Here’s how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day
Excitement soaring up! Fans celebrated the 50 days to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire! 841916
Excitement soaring up! Fans celebrated the 50 days to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire!
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Starcast asked to restrain from media interaction till the trailer launch to avoid leaking any information 841043
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Starcast asked to restrain from media interaction till the trailer launch to avoid leaking any information
Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire? 840408
Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire?
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to explore international boundaries! 839580
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to explore international boundaries!
Latest Stories
Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe 843576
Enacting the role of Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Hi is a big responsibility: Sayli Salunkhe
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show 843519
Pandya Store Update: Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup to make a nostalgic return to the show
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark 843517
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 marks over 250 crores, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 inches close to 100 crore mark
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer 843513
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843511
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 843499
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Read Latest News