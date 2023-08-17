Prashanth Neel met Kantara star Rishab Shetty while finishing a patchwork of Hombale Film's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the nation in absolute wonder with its action-packed teaser. While the audience is constantly looking forward to hearing and watching more from this action-packed entertainer, we bring you a coincidence that recently occurred when the director Prashanth Neel met the Kantara star, Rishab Shetty, while they both were shooting.

The director of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel, was apparently shooting a small patch of the film in Mangaluru. Incidentally, the Kantara star Rishab Shetty happened to be there while he was finalizing the story of Kantara’s upcoming part. This was indeed a moment for both prominent personalities and for the fans as they met each other.

Kantara has received tremendous love from the audience, who are now waiting for the release of its upcoming part, which is the Kantara prequel.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.