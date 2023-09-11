Movies | Releases

Prime Video recently announced their upcoming crime series, Bambai Meri Jaan, which is all set to premiere on September 14. The date announcement dropped with the title track of the series with vocals by Shibani Akhtar that audiences cannot get enough of. Today, Prime Video has launched the music album of the series that has a range of songs and theme songs representing characters and narratives that unfold through the ten episodes of the series. Each song is an ode to the city and its diverse genres, with the soundtracks ranging from jazz to Konkani masala music to Mumbai’s very own street rap among others.

The music album of Bambai Meri Jaan, composed by the talented Salvage Audio Collective, is a diverse musical journey featuring a remarkable lineup of singers and lyricists. Each track offers a unique blend of voices and storytelling, showcasing the rich creativity of this collaborative effort. From the soulful title track Bambai Meri Jaan, sung by Shibani Akhtar with lyrics penned by Varun Grover, to the high-energy ‘Zindagi Picture Hai’ by Kaam Bhaari, who also wrote the lyrics, this album promises an eclectic mix of emotions and melodies. With songs like ‘Jaane Jaan’ sung by Vasundhara Vidalur, ‘Tod Mod’ featuring Dwayne Gamree and Aria Nanji, and the enchanting ‘Jaadu Tera Jalwa’ by Divya Lewis, each track has its distinct charm. Additionally, the album is complemented by thematic compositions that add depth and ambiance to the storytelling, making ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ a musical journey worth experiencing in its entirety. These theme include Aapa’s Theme, Dara’s Gang Theme, 70’s Disco Theme, Haaji’s Story Theme, Habiba’s Theme, Jugaad Theme, and Shaitaan Theme are from Salvage Audio Collective.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the fictional series based on a story by S. Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Saudagar. It features key actors Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The 10-part series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across 30 Indian and international languages.