The music album of Bambai Meri Jaan, composed by the talented Salvage Audio Collective, is a diverse musical journey featuring a remarkable lineup of singers and lyricists. Each track offers a unique blend of voices and storytelling, showcasing the rich creativity of this collaborative effort. From the soulful title track Bambai Meri Jaan, sung by Shibani Akhtar with lyrics penned by Varun Grover, to the high-energy ‘Zindagi Picture Hai’ by Kaam Bhaari, who also wrote the lyrics, this album promises an eclectic mix of emotions and melodies. With songs like ‘Jaane Jaan’ sung by Vasundhara Vidalur, ‘Tod Mod’ featuring Dwayne Gamree and Aria Nanji, and the enchanting ‘Jaadu Tera Jalwa’ by Divya Lewis, each track has its distinct charm. Additionally, the album is complemented by thematic compositions that add depth and ambiance to the storytelling, making ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ a musical journey worth experiencing in its entirety. These theme include Aapa’s Theme, Dara’s Gang Theme, 70’s Disco Theme, Haaji’s Story Theme, Habiba’s Theme, Jugaad Theme, and Shaitaan Theme are from Salvage Audio Collective.
Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the fictional series based on a story by S. Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Saudagar. It features key actors Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. The 10-part series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across 30 Indian and international languages.