After a wait of one year, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ have dropped the much-awaited teaser of Allu Arjun starrer commercial potboiler. The second glimpse is released marking the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday. Ever since the teaser, dropped it has taken social media by storm, and fans and celebrities couldn’t stop talking about it.

The teaser is massive in every aspect and the mind-blowing avatar of the impactful superstar Allu Arjun will leave you stunned. From the visuals to the background score and the execution, with Allu Arjun taking the entry as the iconic Pushpa Raj is the moment that no one could stop whistling out, The teaser created euphoria on social media and it is trending at the No.1 position on the leading app with the whooping 18 million views.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the update and captioned,

“Onto the TOP in quick time 💥💥

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 18M+ Real-Time VIEWS🔥🔥

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥

#PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule”

This is another record created by Pushpa, as in less time, the teaser has taken over social media. With the blockbuster response to the teaser, it won’t be enormous to say that the film is indeed going to set the benchmark high by rewriting new records.

The Teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4 day festival.

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the color play that the director has beautifully portrayed.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.