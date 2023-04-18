Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) continues to book its triumph at No. 1 in list of Most Awaited Hindi Films

Know more about the latest achievement of Pushpa 2 movie

The makers of Pushpa astound the entire nation with the unique concept video announcing Pushpa 2 The Rule. The arrival of Pushpa’s rule was profoundly cemented with the release of the breathtaking poster on the eve of Pan India star Allu Arjun’s birthday, featuring the sensational avatar of Pushpa Raj, that grabbed every eyeball with its appearance on the first page of newspapers across the country. Well, this was more than enough to ignite the spree of fire that has today made Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report.

As per the recently released Ormax Cinematix report, Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) has made its place at the top in the list of Most awaited Hindi films as on April 15, 2023. Having released the list, they further jotted down the caption –

“#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Apr 15, 2023 (only films releasing Jun 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)”

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Apr 15, 2023 (only films releasing Jun 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/dpWTLS9nYn — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 18, 2023

With Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) leading at the No. 1 position in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films, Hera Pheri 3, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are other films that made their names in the list.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.