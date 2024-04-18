Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) dominance continues on the top as the most-anticipated Hindi film in 2024

The hugely awaited biggie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, is gaining the sky high buzz among the audiences. Following the earth shattering response to the teaser, poster and the recently released intriguing glimpse featuring Allu Arjun as iconic Pushpa Raj, the mass entertainer has captured the ire of the audiences. Following the blazing success of the predecessor ‘Pushpa 1: The Rise’, the makers announced the sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, and since then, the film has been at the top of the audience’s wishlist. With everyone eager to see the film on the big screens from August 15th 2024, the enthusiasm for Allu Arjun’s film continues to surge among moviegoers, and right now it is the only film with the hottest buzz ever.

The film continues to top the rankings and has been on Ormax’s ‘The Most Awaited Films of 2024’ list in Hindi for quite some time. The buzz continues to rise as it has once again tops the chart in Hindi, outpacing other forthcoming films in 2024, indicating that it will cause havoc at the box office.

Sharing the updates, the official page of Ormax released an statement saying,

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Apr 15, 2024 (only films releasing Jun 2024 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/oIF8rRwkvm — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 18, 2024

The sequel ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ is gearing up for a global release on August 15th, 2024. Directed by the master craftsman Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.