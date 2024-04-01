Movies | Releases

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024 coming from Indian cinema. With the buzz for the film keeping on rising, the audiences are leaving no moment to show their excitement towards the film. With the film on track for its grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, With post-production is in full swing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a cinematic spectacle like never before to the masses in cinemas.

As the month of April begins today, the buzz for the film is about to soar new heights, and the makers has now teased the audiences with a special hint.

Today on the social media, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ has dropped a post featuring Allu Arjun’s hand as Pushpa and captioned,

“It’s that time of the year

#PushpaMassJaathara begins tomorrow

Exciting announcement loading. Stay tuned

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worlds on 15th AUG 2024.”

The news is sure to bring smile for Pushpa and Allu Arjun fans. It is well known that Allu Arjun will be celebrating his birthday on April 8th, and the fans are awaiting a special surprise on Allu Arjun’s birthday.

With the film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gearing up for global release in cinemas on August 15, 2024, the makers promise an unforgettable cinematic experience, and it cannot be denied that across the globe, the film will bring madness to cinema halls.

After the record-breaking success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar.

Slated to release in cinemas in August 15th 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.