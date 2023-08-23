ADVERTISEMENT
Pushpa 2 The Rule team wishes the talented Dhananjaya, aka Jolly Reddy a very happy birthday

Pushpa 2 The Rule team wishes the talented Jolly Reddy, also known as Dhananjaya, a very happy birthday.

23 Aug,2023 15:05:10
Pushpa’s team caused a stir by announcing the arrival of Pushpa’s rule with a video that began the search for Pushpa. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers unveiled the first poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule, heightening excitement. Fans are anticipating the return of Pushparaj, as well as the celebration of Jolly Reddy’s birthday in Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the makers have released a congratulatory message for the talented Dhananjaya.

Marking the special occasion of Dhananjaya aka Jolly Reddy’s birthday, team Pushpa 2 The Rule took to their social media and shared a stylish picture of the actor while writing a special note in the caption –

“Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the talented @Dhananjayaka a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥

Jolly Reddy will be back to settle the scores this time 💥

Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP #FahadhFaasil @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries”

Dhananjaya portrayed the role of Jolly Reddy in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. He delivered a remarkable performance that touched the hearts of the audience. With the release of Pushpa 2 The Rule this year, it will be fascinating to witness him return in a completely new character.

The movie “Pushpa 2” is directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, and is slated for release on December 22, 2023.

